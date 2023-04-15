Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: David Warner elects to bowl

RCB have a solitary win in three games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the game on April 15. DC are yet to record a win after playing four games. RCB have suffered successive defeats and clinching their campaign opener. Meanwhile, DC skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl.

A look at the changes

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is back in the DC XI after his wedding. Rovman Powell has made way for him. In a major boost for RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga has been included in the XI. He has replaced David Willey.

Here are the two teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wicket-keeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.

Here is the head-to-head record

RCB dominate DC in terms of head-to-head record in IPL. The Bengaluru-based team has recorded 16 wins in 28 games against the Capitals. On one occasion, they have also defeated DC in the Super Over. While 10 games fell in Delhi's favor, one of their matches got washed out. The two teams met once last season and RCB clinched the contest by 16 runs.

Timing, TV listing, venue, and pitch details

The match will start from 3:30pm onward (IST). Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema (free). Meanwhile, the track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a batting paradise as batters can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions also help their cause. Fast bowlers might get some assistance with the new ball.

Here are the key performers

With 209 runs, Warner is currently the second-highest run-getter this season. His strike rate of 114.84, however, is an issue. Axar Patel has slammed 108 runs this season, striking at 168.75. Both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have a couple of fifties under their belts this season. Mohammed Siraj has claimed five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 7.25.