IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad out to stop resounding Knight Riders

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 13, 2023, 02:26 pm 3 min read

KKR have scored 200-plus scores in their previous two games (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be out to stop resounding Kolkata Knight Riders when these two sides meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. After losing their first game against Punjab Kings, the Knights pulled off two resounding wins. Meanwhile, SRH have two defeats and a victory under their belt. Here's more.

Timing, TV listing, venue, and pitch details

The match will start at 7:30pm onward. The toss will happen at 7:00pm. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema (free). The game will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In terms of the pitch, the surface here will assist batters and a high score is predicted. Spinners will look to enjoy the surface as well.

Here is the H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, KKR and SRH have met on 23 occasions. KKR have the edge, claiming 15 wins to SRH's eight. In IPL 2022, the two teams shared a 1-1 result from two meetings.

Story of these two sides in IPL 2023

KKR have scored 200-plus scores in their previous two games. Notably, they fought each time from a position of bother. In the match versus Gujarat Titans, KKR pulled off a heist with Rinku Singh slamming five sixes to win the game in the final over. On the other hand, SRH were outplayed in their first two games before they showed character versus Punjab Kings.

Key players to watch out for

For KKR, all eyes will be on Rinku, who played two successive defining knocks. He held the fort against RCB before going berserk with a 21-ball 48* versus Gujarat. Sunil Narine has bowled well and will be a key asset. For SRH, skipper Aiden Markram will be crucial in the middle order. With the ball, Mayank Markande can be decisive for the Orange Army.

Probable XI of the two teams

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav. SRH Probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Natarajan. Impact Players: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Abdul Samad (SRH).

Dream11 Fantasy options

Dream11 team option 1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi (vc), Rinku Singh (c), Sunil Narine, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Umran Malik. Dream11 team option 2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi (c), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine (vc), Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Umran Malik.