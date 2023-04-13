Sports

Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohammed Shami in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 13, 2023, 01:52 pm 2 min read

In 13 innings, Dhawan has scored 113 runs versus Shami, striking at 148.68 (Photo credit: Twitter/@SDhawan25)

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan will be wanting to continue his rich vein of form in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022-23 season. Dhawan, who is the top scorer in the ongoing season, could be tested immensely by Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami in the powerplay overs. Shami has bowled well and will be keen to showcase his potential. We look at the stats.

Dhawan's performance versus Shami

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 13 innings, Dhawan has scored 113 runs from 76 balls against Shami, striking at 148.68. He has smashed 20 fours and a six. Shami has bowled 32 dot balls. However, Shami is yet to dismiss Dhawan in the IPL. In the powerplay overs, Dhawan has scored 78 runs off 57 balls from Shami, striking at 136.84.

Dhawan and Shami's performance in the powerplay overs

In the powerplay (1-6), Dhawan has the most runs in IPL history, accumulating 3,181 runs from 200 innings at an average of 38.81. He has smashed 423 fours and 69 sixes, striking at 121.90. Dhawan has also been dismissed on 82 occasions. Meanwhile, Shami has claimed 33 scalps from 89 innings during this stage. He averages 42.87, besides posting an economy rate of 7.52.

How have these two performed in IPL 2023?

Dhawan is the leading scorer, having amassed 225 runs at 225.00. He has already hammered two fifties with the best score of 99* versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has slammed the joint-highest fours (27), besides smashing eight sixes at a strike rate of 149.00. Shami has claimed six scalps from three games at 16.33. However, his economy rate is above eight.

