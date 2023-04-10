Sports

KL Rahul averages 76.25 versus RCB: Decoding his stats

KL Rahul averages 76.25 versus RCB: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 10, 2023, 03:09 pm 2 min read

Rahul owns a ton vs RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest on April 10. As LSG skipper KL Rahul has done well against RCB in the past, Faf du Plessis's team would want to keep him at bay. Here we decode Rahul's stats versus RCB.

Rahul's record versus RCB

So far, Rahul has played a total of 13 matches versus RCB, scoring 610 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 147.69. The tally includes three fifties and a ton. His average of 76.25 is the highest among players with at least 250 runs versus RCB. The LSG opener would be determined to enhance his tally.

The storm in IPL 2020

Rahul smashed a host of records while leading Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against RCB in IPL 2020. He smashed an unbeaten 69-ball 132, the second-highest individual score versus RCB. Only Brendon McCullum (158*) is ahead of him. This is the highest individual score by an Indian and captain in the IPL. As of now, this is the fifth-highest individual IPL score.

His numbers at Chinnaswamy

Rahul, who was once a part of the RCB squad, has played a lot of cricket at the Chinnaswamy. In 15 IPL matches here, he has scored 344 runs at 38.22. The tally includes a couple of fifties, with his highest score being 68*. His strike rate at this venue reads 141.56. Overall in T20 cricket, he has slammed 413 runs here (SR: 143.90).

Dominance against Mohammed Siraj

RCB's pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj has largely struggled against Rahul. The dasher owns 91 runs off just 47 deliveries against the fast bowler (SR: 193.61). Siraj hasn't been able to dismiss him even once in five IPL meetings.

A look at his overall numbers

Rahul has smacked 3,952 IPL runs, striking at 135.52 (50s: 31, 100s: 4). His average (47.04) is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 IPL runs (SR: 135.52). Since 2018, Rahul has scored the most IPL runs, amassing 600-plus runs in each of the last three campaigns. He hasn't fared well this season so far as his scores read: 8, 20, and 35.