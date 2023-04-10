Sports

IPL: Amit Mishra has dismissed Glenn Maxwell five times

IPL: Amit Mishra has dismissed Glenn Maxwell five times

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 10, 2023, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Maxwell has met Mishra six times in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have redemption in mind as they meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this contest on April 10 (Monday). Glenn Maxwell's battle with Amit Mishra will be to watch out for in the duel. Here we decode the key stats.

How Maxwell and Mishra have fared against each other?

Maxwell has fallen prey to Mishra five times in just six IPL innings. Only Ravindra Jadeja (6) has dismissed the dasher more often in the IPL. Meanwhile, the veteran leggie has also been taken to the cleaners by Maxwell. The Australian dasher has smashed him for 66 runs off just 35 balls (1 four, 7 sixes). These stats make their battle mouth-watering.

Has Maxwell struggled versus leg-spinners?

Maxwell backs himself to go big against leg-spinners as he strikes at 164.64 against them in the IPL. However, he has fallen prey to them 19 times in 52 meetings. 42 of Maxwell's 129 IPL sixes have come versus these wrist spinners. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla are the other leggies who have done well versus Maxwell, dismissing him thrice apiece.

Mishra's stellar numbers versus right-handers

127 of Mishra's 168 IPL wickets have been recorded versus the right-handers in 155 games. He also boasts an impressive economy rate of 7.3 against them. Meanwhile, Mishra, the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, has played just one game this season so far. He claimed a match-winning 2/23 in his last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The veteran would be raring to impress again.

A look at Maxwell's overall numbers

Maxwell has garnered 2,336 runs in 112 IPL games at 25.39 (50s: 13). He has been striking at 153.99. The Australian, who bowls off-spin, owns 28 wickets in the competition with his economy rate being 8.3. Meanwhile, Maxwell couldn't do much in RCB's first two games this season as his scores read 12* and 8. He has neither contributed much with the ball.