Virat Kohli vs Ravi Bishnoi in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 10, 2023

Virat Kohli's battle with Ravi Bishnoi will be to watch out for as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this contest on April 10 (Monday). As Kohli has been challenged by leg-spinners in the past, Bishnoi can trouble him. Here are the key stats.

How has Kohli fared versus Bishnoi?

As Bishnoi made his IPL debut only in 2020, he has met Kohli just four times in IPL. While he hasn't been able to dismiss the talismanic batter even once, Kohli has gathered just 23 runs off as many deliveries against him. He has hit the youngster for just a solitary boundary. Hence, Bishnoi has been able to keep him at bay.

Kohli's numbers versus leg-spinners

Kohli has fallen prey to leg-spinners 18 times in 92 IPL innings. While he averages 54.33 against these wrist spinners, his strike rate in this regard reads 138.92. 47 of Kohli's 223 IPL sixes have been recorded versus leg-spinners. Piyush Chawla and Shreyas Gopal have been the most successful leg-spinners against Kohli in IPL, having dismissed him three times apiece.

How Bishnoi has fared versus right-handers

Bishnoi has dismissed 24 right-handed batters in 40 IPL innings at an average of 28.83. He concedes runs at 7.55 against these batters. Coming to his overall IPL numbers, Bishnoi has raced to 43 wickets in 40 games at 26.44. While his economy rate reads 7.43, 3/24 read his best figures in the competition. 2/31, 3/28, and 1/16 read his figures this season.

Kohli's overall numbers in IPL

Meanwhile, Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL, amassing 6,727 runs in 225 games at 36.56 (50s: 45, 100s: 5). He struck a match-winning 82* in RCB's opener vs Mumbai Indians (MI). The right-handed batter could only manage an 18-ball 21 in his subsequent outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB lost that contest by 81 runs.