Sports

IPL 2023: Dominant RCB smash 212/2 against LSG at home

IPL 2023: Dominant RCB smash 212/2 against LSG at home

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 10, 2023, 09:21 pm 3 min read

Faf du Plessis finished with an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore amassed 212/2 against Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Virat Kohli starred with a 44-ball 61, while Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell added a century stand. The duo touched the 100-run mark off just 44 balls. Amit Mishra and Mark Wood were among the wickets.

Kohli, du Plessis fire in Powerplay

As has been the case this season, Kohli and du Plessis got off RCB to a flier. The duo was flawless after Jaydev Unadkat started the proceedings. While du Plessis played second-fiddle, Kohli attacked Avesh Khan and Wood. His jab off Wood over mid-wicket grabbed eyeballs. Kohli and du Plessis propelled the Royal Challengers to 56/0 in six overs.

A scintillating fifty from Kohli

Kohli came out all guns blazing, attacking the bowlers right from the start. He completed his half-century off 35 balls in the ninth over. It was Kohli's 46th IPL fifty and a second in three matches. Kohli, who eyed his sixth IPL ton, was dismissed by veteran Mishra in the 12th over. The former smashed 61 off 44 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes).

50+ scores against most teams

Kohli now has 50+ scores against most teams in the IPL (13). He has at least one such score against 13 of 15 teams to have featured in the tournament. The former RCB skipper has left behind David Warner, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan on the list. The aforementioned players have achieved this feat against 12 different teams.

Another record shattered by Kohli

Kohli now has 24 fifty-plus scores in T20s in Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium), the joint-most by a player at a venue. He has joined England's Alex Hales, who owns as many scores at Trent Bridge. Jason Roy and Tamim Iqbal follow suit (21 each).

Kohli's highest score in Powerplay (T20s)

Kohli punished the bowlers in the first six overs. He slammed 42 of his 61 in this phase. As per Abhishek Mukherjee, these are the most runs scored by Kohli in the Powerplay in T20 cricket. His previous highest scores read 39 vs WI (2017), 38 vs SL (2012), 37 vs England (2012/13), 36 vs Delhi Daredevils (2018), and 36 vs Rajasthan Royals (2018).

Du Plessis unleashes his carnage

RCB captain du Plessis began his carnage after Kohli departed. Like Kohli, the former raced to his half-century off 35 balls. It was his 27th half-century in the IPL. Du Plessis smacked a 115-meter six off Ravi Bishnoi in the 15th over. He sent the ball out of the stadium. Du Plessis finished with an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls (5 fours, 5 sixes).

A whirlwind knock from Maxwell

Even Maxwell was not on the back foot. He struck in tandem with his captain. He brought up a 24-ball half-century with a maximum in the penultimate over of the innings. The Australian batter now has 14 half-centuries in the IPL, eight of which have come for the Royal Challengers. Maxwell racked up 59 off 29 balls (3 fours, 6 sixes).