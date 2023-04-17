Sports

SL vs IRE: Dinesh Chandimal smokes his 14th Test century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 17, 2023, 02:55 pm 2 min read

Chandimal slammed his 14th Test ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal registered his 14th Test century in the ongoing first Test against Ireland at the Galle International Stadium. Chandimal's knock was a mix of intent and caution as he reached his milestone in 152 deliveries. His exceptional hand allowed the hosts to post 591/6 as they declared soon after he reached his landmark. Here we decode his stats.

A brilliant knock from Chandimal

The 33-year-old came to the crease when SL were cruising at 348/3, but they lost three quick wickets in quick succession. Chandimal then stitched a partnership with the wicket-keeper batter Sadeera Samarawickrama. The duo added 183* runs for the seventh wicket, and Samarawickrama also slammed his maiden Test century. Chandimal remained unbeaten at 102 as SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne decided to declare.

A look at his overall Test numbers

As mentioned above, this was Chandimal's 14 century in the longest format of the game. Playing his 73rd Test match, he has raced to 5,218 runs at an average of 44.22. He is SL's 10th-highest run-scorer in this format. Apart from 14 tons, he also owns 25 fifties. This was his SL's maiden Test match against Ireland, and Chandimal made the most of it.

How did the innings pan out?

Karunaratne won the toss and decided to bat first. The SL openers added 64 runs before Nishan Madhuska departed. Kusal Mendis and Karunaratne stitched a mammoth 281-run stand for the second wicket. Both batters smoked massive tons. Later, Chandimal and Samarawickrama compiled a 183*run partnership as the hosts declared at 591/6. Curtis Campher was the pick of the Irish bowlers, with 2/84.