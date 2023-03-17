Sports

NZ vs SL, 2nd Test: Conway's 78 headlines opening day

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 17, 2023, 11:29 am 2 min read

Conway smashed his maiden Test fifty versus SL (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was off to a delayed start. While rain washed out the morning session of Day 1, the Kiwis dominated the final two sessions. Devon Conway smoked a fiery 78, which was the highlight of the day. NZ finished the day at 155/2 with Kane Williamson (26*) and Henry Nicholls (18*) returning as unbeaten batters.

A look at the Day 1 summary

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Though the conditions were overcast, New Zealand were off to a flying start with openers Tom Latham (21) and Conway adding 87 runs. After the duo's departure, Williamson and Nicholls joined forces and guided the hosts past the 150-run mark. Kasun Rajitha and Dhananjaya de Silva dismissed one batter apiece.

Conway's maiden fifty versus Sri Lanka

Conway batted with remarkable intent and ended up scoring 78 off 108 balls (13 fours). He eventually fell prey to de Silva. It was Conway's eighth Test fifty and a maiden one versus SL. He also owns four tons in the longest format. The hard-hitting opener has now raced to 1,403 runs in 16 Tests at a sensational average of 50.1.

Bracewell's return after six years

Meanwhile, the ongoing Test marked pacer Doug Bracewell's return to Test cricket after over six years. He replaced injured pacer Neil Wagner in the NZ XI. Bracewell, who made his previous Test appearance in August 2016 versus South Africa, currently owns 72 wickets in 27 Tests at 38.83. The tally includes a couple of five-wicket hauls (Best Figures: 6/40).

Debut for Nishan Madushka

For Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper-batter Nishan Madushka made his international debut, replacing Niroshan Dickwella in the XI. Madushka, 23, has been sensational in First-Class cricket, having mustered 3,389 runs in 38 games at 61.61 (100s: 11). 300* reads his highest score in the format.

NZ are 1-0 up in the series

Tim Southee's men are 1-0 up in the series, having sealed a thrilling two-wicket triumph in the opener. Kane Williamson's 121* helped the hosts chase down 285 off the very last ball of the contest. NZ's victory knocked SL out of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final race. The Wellington clash is the last assignment of both teams in the ongoing WTC cycle.