Sports

Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL: Decoding the stats

Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 17, 2023, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Jadeja has dismissed Maxwell six times in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This mouth-watering contest will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 17 (Monday). Glenn Maxwell's battle with Ravindra Jadeja will be to watch out for in this duel. Here were decode their stats against each other.

How has Maxwell fared against Jadeja?

Jadeja has dismissed the Australian dasher a total of six times in 10 IPL meetings. No other bowler has dismissed Maxwell more often in the competition. Notably, the left-arm spinner has also kept the batter at bay, conceding just 49 runs off 40 balls. Overall in T20 cricket, Maxwell has fallen prey to Jadeja seven times in 14 meetings.

Does Maxwell struggle against left-arm spinners?

Maxwell has been dismissed by left-arm spinners as many as 18 times in 47 meetings in the IPL. As he mostly operates in the middle overs, the Aussie is bound to face spin. However, he has a brilliant strike rate of 163.82 in this battle. Notably, besides Jadeja, Maxwell might also have to tackle the left-arm spin of Mitchell Santner in the CSK game.

Maxwell's all-round record versus CSK

Meanwhile, Maxwell has done decently against CSK in the past, scoring 288 runs in 11 games at an astonishing strike rate of 182.27. With his off-spin, he has also scalped five wickets against them (ER: 7.94). Jadeja also boasts an impressive record versus RCB, scalping 26 wickets in 30 games (ER: 7.09). With the bat, he has accumulated 281 runs, striking at 121.64.

A look at their overall records

Maxwell has garnered 2,419 runs in 114 IPL games at 25.73 (50s: 14). He has been striking at 155.06. 24, 59, 5, and 12* read his scores this season. Meanwhile, Jadeja has raced to 138 runs in 214 IPL matches at an economy rate of 7.57. The left-handed batter also owns 2,531 runs at a strike rate of 127.63 (50s: 2).

Poll Who will come on top in this battle?