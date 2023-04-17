Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding MS Dhoni's stellar numbers against RCB

IPL 2023: Decoding MS Dhoni's stellar numbers against RCB

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 17, 2023, 02:39 pm 2 min read

Dhoni can become the highest run-getter versus RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Eyes will be on MS Dhoni as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 24 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this contest on April 17 (Monday). Both sides have two wins and as many defeats this season. Meanwhile, CSK skipper Dhoni has fared well versus RCB in the past. Here are his stats.

Dhoni set to go past Warner

Dhoni has clobbered a total of 838 runs against RCB at a brilliant average of 39.9. His strike rate against them reads 140.84. He needs just two runs to go past Delhi Capitals captain David Warner (839) as the batter with the most IPL runs against RCB. No other batter has scored 800 or more against the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Four fifties against RCB

To date, the CSK skipper has hammered a total of four IPL fifties against RCB in 33 games. Interestingly, three of his top-five scores in the IPL have been recorded against the Challengers. This includes his highest IPL score of 84*, which came in the 2019 edition. He played unbeaten knocks of 70 against them in the 2011 and 2018 editions, respectively.

Sensational record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

Dhoni has been sensational at RCB's home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has garnered 463 runs in 11 IPL games here at a sensational average of 92.6. This includes an astonishing strike rate of 180.85. His highest IPL score (84*) was recorded here only. Overall in T20 cricket, Dhoni has 631 runs here at a strike rate of 175.27.

His numbers against key RCB bowlers

Dhoni has smashed RCB's pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj for 51 runs off 28 deliveries without being dismissed even once. Harshal Patel, however, has troubled him, dismissing him twice in eight meetings. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has a paltry strike rate of 78.12 against Patel. Meanwhile, overall, Dhoni boasts 5,036 runs in 238 IPL games at 39.34 (SR: 135.77). The tally includes 24 half-centuries.