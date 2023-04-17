Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Pitch report (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Pitch report (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 17, 2023, 02:26 pm 2 min read

Kohli owns over 2,500 IPL runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fascinating clash on April 17 (Monday). Both sides have made a mixed start to their campaigns, winning two of their four matches apiece. Here we look at the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

The Chinnaswamy track is generally very fruitful for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. The toss-winning captain might elect to bowl due to the dew factor. The previous three games at this venue in IPL 2023 saw teams posting 170-plus while batting first. Two of these targets were successfully chased down.

A look at the stadium stats

The average run rate of teams batting first here reads 8.77 in the IPL. Chasing sides have won 45 of the 83 IPL games played here. The dew factor in evening games is a major reason behind the same. Notably, the highest team score in IPL has been recorded here, 263/5 by RCB vs the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013.

How the two teams have fared at this venue

RCB have played a total of 80 IPL matches at this venue, emerging winners on 38 occasions. One of their victories here came in the Super Over versus Delhi Capitals in 2013. Notably, RCB have four wins and as many defeats versus CSK at this venue. One of their matches got washed out. The two sides have been involved in several thrillers here.

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli's tally of 2,539 IPL runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is the most for any batter at a single venue. MS Dhoni has an average and strike rate of 92.6 and 180.85, respectively, here in the IPL. Mohammed Siraj has scalped 14 wickets in 11 IPL matches here (economy of 8.66). Ajinkya Rahane averages 56.2 here in the IPL, striking at 149.46.

Here are the probable playing XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak. CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius. Impact players: Anuj Rawat (RCB), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK).

Poll Which batter will come on top?