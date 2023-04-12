Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Trent Boult in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 12, 2023, 11:24 am 3 min read

Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled against Trent Boult (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Chennai Super Kings cross swords against the in-form Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both camps will be in high spirits as they are coming off convincing wins. While there are many duels in this clash, the one between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Trent Boult will be extremely crucial. Here's more.

How have Ruturaj and Boult fared against each other?

Ruturaj has been in scintillating form for CSK ever since making his IPL debut. However, in the four IPL meetings, Ruturaj has struggled against Trent Boult, getting dismissed thrice. Ruturaj has only scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 91.66 and has smoked a maximum and a couple of boundaries. Boult will also look to remove him early before he gets set.

Ruturaj averages 37.66 against Rajasthan Royals

The CSK dasher has smoked 113 runs against RR in 4 matches with an average of 37.66. He has batted at a strike rate of 141.25, slamming five sixes and 10 boundaries. However, most of his runs came in a single inning when he scored an unbeaten 101 in 2021. The last time he played RR, Boult dismissed him within the powerplay overs.

Trent Boult has scalped 13 wickets against CSK

Boult has been in terrific form for RR in recent years. He has shone for the Royals with the new ball and has consistently picked up wickets. He has scalped 13 wickets in 11 matches against CSK in the IPL with an average of 28.07. His best figures versus CSK of 4/18 came when he represented MI in 2020 at Sharjah.

How has Ruturaj fared against left-arm pacers in the IPL?

Ruturaj hasn't been at his best against left-arm pacers in the IPL. The 26-year-old has faced left-arm pacers in 19 IPL innings and has been dismissed 11 times, which is a major concern for him and CSK. He has scored 220 runs off 164 deliveries while batting at a strike rate of 134.14. Ruturaj has slammed 12 maximums and 18 fours.

Trent Boult's powerplay exploits in the IPL

Boult has been a sensational new-ball bowler in this tournament. His fiery opening spells often leave batters bamboozled. The NZ speedster has scalped 36 wickets in the IPL powerplays since 2020, the highest by any bowler in this phase. He also owns an exceptional powerplay economy of 6.73. Boult has claimed 70 wickets against right-handed batters in the 81 IPL innings at 24.70.

A look at Ruturaj and Boult's overall IPL numbers

Ruturaj has had a brilliant start to IPL 2023. He has amassed 1,396 runs in 39 IPL matches at 41.06. He has been the top run-scorer for CSK since his debut in 2020. On the other hand, Boult has claimed 97 wickets in 81 IPL appearances at 26.42. He has recorded 19 wickets in the first over of the IPL since 2020 (highest).