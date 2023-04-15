Sports

Rohit Sharma: Decoding his IPL stats versus Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma: Decoding his IPL stats versus Kolkata Knight Riders

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 15, 2023, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma has slammed 1,020 runs against KKR in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Right after beating Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence when they host the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be the venue for the clash. Rohit Sharma has always been a major threat to KKR and he will hope this season is no different. Here's more.

Most runs scored against KKR

Rohit loves batting against KKR. He has amassed 1,020 runs in 31 IPL matches at an average of 42.50. He has scored the most runs against KKR. He has slammed six fifties and a solitary ton. In 2021, he became the first batter to score 1,000 runs against a team in the IPL. His best IPL score of 109* came against KKR in 2012.

Most runs scored at the Wankhede Stadium

The MI skipper has smashed plenty of IPL records at the Wankhede Stadium. He has accumulated a total of 1,861 runs at the venue in 67 IPL matches with an average of 33.83. Most runs by a batter here in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 132.92 at this venue. Rohit has registered 14 fifties which includes 74 maximums and 170 fours.

His numbers against KKR's key bowlers

Rohit has largely struggled against Sunil Narine. In 18 IPL meetings, he has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 107.87, while getting dismissed seven times. He has negotiated Varun Chakravarthy well, scoring 43 runs off 35 deliveries and was not dismissed once. In 15 IPL meetings, Rohit has scored 144 runs off 101 balls against Umesh Yadav and has fallen five times.

Rohit needs 34 runs to complete 6,000 IPL runs

Rohit needs to score 34 more runs to become the fourth batter to complete 6,000 runs in the IPL. Currently, he has accumulated 5,966 runs in 230 IPL appearances at an average of 30.28. He has slammed 41 fifties and a solitary ton. In MI colors, Rohit has smoked 4,796 runs in 185 IPL matches, he is the highest run-scorer for the franchise.