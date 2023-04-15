Sports

Virat Kohli becomes fourth batter to complete 11,500 T20 runs

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 15, 2023, 04:55 pm 3 min read

Kohli has amassed 975 runs against DC in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli completed 11,500 runs in the T20 format while batting against the Delhi Capitals in match number 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL)2023 season. He completed it in the second over of the innings off Axar Patel's bowling. He ended up with a 34-ball 50 before being dismissed by Lalit Yadav. Here are the stats.

The fourth batter to reach the milestone

Kohli (11,540) has become only the fourth batter in T20s to complete 11,500 runs. He trails the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (12,528) and Kieron Pollard (12,175) in the runs tally. He is the only Indian batter to reach 11,500 runs in the shortest format. Rohit Sharma (10,790) is the second Indian batter in the 10,000-run club.

2,500-plus runs at the Chinnaswamy

Kohli keeps on breaking records as he completed 2,500 runs in the IPL at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has now raced to 2,539 runs at the venue in 78 IPL appearances (50s: 19 100s: 3). He has scored the most runs in the IPL in a single venue. Rohit with 1,860 runs at the Wankhede Stadium trails him in this regard.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis impress once again

Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been a dream opening pair for RCB. The duo has given fantastic starts in IPL 2023. They slammed a 148-run stand against MI in the opener. They registered another 50-plus partnership (96) against LSG. Here are their opening partnerships from this season: 148 (14.5) vs MI 44 (4.5) vs KKR 96 (11.3) vs LSG 42 (4.4) vs DC

Kohli's overall IPL numbers

Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with 6,838 runs in 227 IPL matches at an average of 36.76 (SR: 129.65). He has slammed five centuries and 47 fifties. He is one of the only three batters to score 50 fifty-plus scores in the tournament. The 34-year-old has smoked 228 sixes and 597 fours in this tournament.

Second highest scorer against Delhi Capitals

Kohli relishes playing against his state franchise. He has amassed 975 runs in 26 IPL innings at an impressive average of 51.31. He is only behind Rohit Sharma (977) in the runs tally. He has slammed nine fifties while striking at 134.66. Kohli's highest score against DC came back in 2013 when he smoked a 58-ball 99, he eventually got run out.

His numbers in IPL 2023

Courtesy of this fifty, Kohli has raced to 214 runs in four matches at 71.33. He has slammed three fifties and is the second-highest run-scorer this season at the moment. He is only behind Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 233 runs. His highest score of 82* this season came against MI. The only time he missed scoring a fifty was against KKR.