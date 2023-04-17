Sports

IPL: Who is Noor Ahmad? Gujarat Titans's recruit from Afghanistan

Ahmad dismissed Sanju Samson on his IPL debut (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Noor Ahmad, a left-arm wrist-spinner from Afghanistan, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in Gujarat Titans's clash against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April 16). Though the youngster conceded 29 runs in 2.2 overs, he took the key wicket of RR skipper Sanju Samson. Interestingly, Ahmad was asked to defend six runs in the final over which he could not. Here are further details.

How did Ahmad perform on debut?

Ahmad came in as an 'Impact Player' in the second innings after GT posted 177/7 while batting first. He was introduced in the 15th over in which Samson (60) smashed him for a maximum and a boundary. However, the 18-year-old redeemed himself by dismissing the RR skipper on the last ball. RR eventually won the contest by three wickets.

Noor Ahmad idolizes Rashid Khan

According to an Afghanistan Cricket Board documentary that features him, he idolizes leg-spinner and his GT teammate Rashid Khan for his bowling style. While he made his T20 and First-Class debut in 2019, his maiden List-A appearance was recorded in 2020. GT bought him for his base price of Rs. 30 lakh in the 2022 auction. He did not get any opportunity last season.

Noor's run at the Under-19 World Cup

In 2019, Noor broke into the Afghanistan Under-19 side and represented the team on youth ODI tours to Sri Lanka and India. Eventually, he was named in Afghanistan's 15-man squad for the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup. At the grand stage, Noor scalped seven wickets from five games at an economy of 3.93. This included best figures of 3/30 against UAE (group-stage encounter).

Youngest to feature in Big Bash League

In 2020, Noor narrowly missed out on playing in the CPL despite being drafted in by St Lucia Zouks. He couldn't secure a transit visa to pass through the UK and travel further. However, he was picked in the Melbourne Renegades squad for the 2020/21 BBL. He made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes (1/27), the youngest (15y, 350d) in the tournament's history.

Four-fer on T20I debut

Ahmad made his much-awaited T20I debut last year against Zimbabwe, recording match-winning figures worth 4/10 in four overs. These are the best returns for an Afghanistan bowler on T20I debut. His only other international appearance to date was recorded in an ODI versus Sri Lanka in November 2022. Ahmad returned with 0/32 in four overs. The Afghan team lost that contest by four wickets.

How did the game pan out?

Trent Boult dismissed Wriddhiman Saha after RR elected to field in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill (45) constructed GT's innings, guiding them to 42/2 in six overs. David Miller (46), Hardik Pandya (28), and Abhinav Manohar (27) paved GT's way as they scored 177/7. RR suffered a top-order collapse before Samson struck. Shimron Hetmyer (56*) fired at the death (179/7 in 19.2 overs).