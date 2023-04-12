Sports

Ravindra Jadeja becomes ninth Indian with 200 T20 wickets: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 12, 2023, 08:50 pm 2 min read

Jadeja took two wickets in the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner unlocked the achievement in match number 17 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chepauk Stadium. Jadeja, one of the most prolific wicket-takers, has become just the ninth Indian to enter the 200-wicket club in the format. Here are the key stats.

Jadeja dismissed Padikkal, Samson to enter record books

Jadeja entered the record books in the ninth over, his second of the match. He dismissed Devdutt Padikkal on the third delivery after the latter played a rash stroke at backward square leg. Two balls later, Jadeja bowled a peach to dismiss RR skipper Sanju Samson. The ball that spun sharply and knocked Samson over gave Jadeja his 200th T20 scalp.

Jadeja's success in IPL

As many as 138 of Jadeja's 200 wickets have come in the IPL. Notably, he was a part of RR's title-winning campaign in the inaugural season (2008). Jadeja later moved to the Yellow Army, which brought the best out of him. He is one of only two men to have taken over 100 wickets for CSK in the IPL, the other being Dwayne Bravo.

Jadeja owns this record

CSK all-rounder Jadeja is the only player to score 2,000-plus runs and pick 100-plus wickets in the IPL. He has slammed 2,506 runs besides picking over 130 wickets in the cash-rich league.

Jadeja takes two wickets

Jadeja was the CSK's standout bowler of the match. He took two wickets for just 21 runs in four overs. In CSK's last encounter, Jadeja took 3/20, his career-best figures against Mumbai Indians in the tournament.