IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad humble Punjab Kings: Key stats

Apr 09, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed their maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed their maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. SRH's all-round display helped them beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Hyderabad. PBKS scored 143/9, riding on a 99*-run masterclass from Shikhar Dhawan. Mayank Markande claimed a four-fer. In response, Rahul Tripathi scored a superb 74* for SRH (145/2) and handed PBKS their maiden defeat this season.

Dhawan powers PBKS to 143/9 from 88/9

In the powerplay overs (1-6), PBKS managed 41/3. However, SRH were brilliant, carrying the momentum forward to dominate the middle overs. SRH picked six PBKS wickets and conceded just 48 in overs 7-15. Dhawan added a 55-run stand for the last wicket alongside Mohit Rathee, who faced just two balls in the partnership. Dhawan's heroics saw PBKS add 55 runs in the death overs.

49th fifty for Dhawan

Dhawan's 99* was laced with 12 fours and five sixes. He faced 66 balls and struck at 150.00. Dhawan has raced to 6,469 runs in the IPL at 36.13. He had to settle for a 49th fifty, missing out agonizingly on a third IPL ton. In 17 games for Punjab, Dhawan has raced to 685 runs at 52.69. He registered his best score.

Fourth batter in IPL to remain unbeaten on 99

As per Cricbuzz, Dhawan is now the fourth batter to remain unbeaten on 99 in an IPL game. Suresh Raina (CSK) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2013, Chris Gayle (PBKS) vs RCB, Mohali, 2019, and Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) vs DC, Ahmedabad, 2021 are the others with this record. Dhawan and Rathee shared the highest 10th wicket stand in the IPL and joint-fifth highest in men's T20.

Markande shines with 4/15 on SRH debut

Markande announced himself with a terrific spell on his Sunrisers Hyderabad debut. He finished with figures of 4/15. The leg-spinner ran through the PBKS batting order registering his second four-fer in the IPL. Overall, he has now scalped 21 wickets in 21 IPL appearances at 25.00. His first four-fer came for Mumbai Indians against SRH in 2018. He claimed 15 wickets that season.

SRH claim an eight-wicket win

SRH were 45/2 in the ninth over before Aiden Markram joined Tripathi. Together, the two then played well and stitched a match-winning stand of 100. Tripathi managed a 48-ball 74*, slamming 10 fours and three maximums. Skipper Markram made his presence felt with a 37*-run effort from 21 balls. He slammed Nathan Ellis for four boundaries in the 17th over to finish the proceedings.