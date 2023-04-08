Sports

Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 08, 2023, 04:08 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 313 runs against CSK in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 12 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see the heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings go up against each other. It will be an opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to get back to form, while Ravindra Jadeja will be aiming to remove him quickly. MI's middle order lacks experience and they need SKY to come good against CSK. Here's more.

Jadeja has dismissed SKY twice in nine IPL meetings

MI star batter SKY will be crucial in the middle order. He will have to tackle CSK's spinners in these middle overs, especially Jadeja. In nine meetings in the IPL, Jadeja has dismissed Suryakumar twice. The 32-year-old has amassed 40 runs against Jadeja with a strike rate of only 76.92. SKY has slammed only four boundaries without hitting a single maximum.

Jadeja shines; SKY becomes more cautious in the middle overs

SKY has been a consistent performer in the middle overs (7-15) in the IPL. He has mustered 1,379 runs at 31.34. However, his strike rate of 125.36 is on the lower side. Jadeja has been exceptional in this phase as he has scalped 98 wickets at 32.76 and boasts an economy of 7.40. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL middle overs.

Suryakumar bats at an average of 28.45 against CSK

SKY has featured in 15 IPL matches against CSK and amassed 313 runs at 28.45. However, his strike rate of 117.66 depicts that he has taken a more cautious route. He has slammed 2,659 runs in 124 IPL matches in total. He owns a career average of 30.22 and a strike rate of 136.43. SKY (2,051) is MI's fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL.

Jadeja has picked 16 wickets against MI

Jadeja has faced MI in 31 IPL clashes and owns a fairly decent record against them. He has scalped 16 wickets at 38.56. His economy of 8.69 is slightly on the higher side. Overall, Jadeja has scalped 133 dismissals in 212 IPL matches at 30.87. His IPL career economy is 7.62. He has also slammed 2,506 runs at 26.10 while striking at 127.27.

Did you know?

CSK star all-rounder Jadeja is the only player in the IPL to score 2,000-plus runs and pick 100-plus wickets. He has slammed 2,506 runs and has scalped 133 wickets in the tournament.