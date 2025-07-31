Malayalam rapper Vedan booked for rape

The alleged incidents took place a few years ago, and the 30-year-old is yet to be interrogated or arrested, reported NDTV. The complainant reportedly met Vedan as a fan, and their relationship later developed into a romantic one. Notably, this isn't the first time Vedan has been accused of sexual abuse; similar allegations emerged during the #MeToo movement, but no police case was filed then.

Legal issues

Vedan's previous legal troubles

Vedan has a history of legal troubles. On April 28, 2025, he was arrested by Hill Palace police in Kochi along with eight others for allegedly possessing six grams of ganja from his apartment. He was later arrested by the Forest Department for possessing a leopard-tooth pendant, which is a non-bailable offense under the Wildlife Protection Act. In May 2025, a BJP leader in Kerala also filed a complaint against him for defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his lyrics.