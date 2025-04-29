Who is Vedan? Kerala rapper arrested for cannabis possession
What's the story
Popular Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, professionally known as Vedan, was arrested on Monday for alleged possession of cannabis.
The police found nearly six grams of the drug in his apartment near Kochi.
The arrest was made following a tip-off and a search by the Hill Palace Police.
Reportedly, the rapper had returned to his flat with eight friends after a stage performance on Sunday night when the search happened.
Here's more about him.
Career
Vedan's rise to fame in the Malayalam rap scene
Born in Thrissur, Vedan shot to fame with his debut music video, Voice of the Voiceless, on YouTube in June 2020. This was the start of his journey as a rapper and songwriter in the Malayalam music industry.
He then came up with another music video, Bhoomi Njan Vazhunidam, cementing his place as one of the key faces in Malayalam rap.
Notably, he worked with popular composer Sushin Shyam for the promo track Kuthanthram in the film Manjummel Boys.
Achievements
Vedan's contributions to Malayalam cinema and international music
Apart from his rap career, Vedan has also worked as a playback singer, contributing songs like Narabali for Nayattu and Maranathin Niram for No Way Out.
In 2024, he worked on Kondal Vedan Song for the film Kondal and Kisses in the Clouds for the Cannes-nominated All We Imagine as Light.
His talent goes beyond India, as he featured in KSHMR's album KARAM with the track La Vida.
He has also released singles like Vaa, Budhanayi Pira, and Social Criminal.
Charges
Legal proceedings against Vedan are underway
As per The Hindu, Vedan is likely to be charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. However, since the quantity of cannabis was small, he may be granted station bail.
This incident adds Vedan to the ever-growing list of celebrities who have been arrested for possession of narcotic substances.
Further details about the case are yet to be released.