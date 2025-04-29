What's the story

Popular Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, professionally known as Vedan, was arrested on Monday for alleged possession of cannabis.

The police found nearly six grams of the drug in his apartment near Kochi.

The arrest was made following a tip-off and a search by the Hill Palace Police.

Reportedly, the rapper had returned to his flat with eight friends after a stage performance on Sunday night when the search happened.

Here's more about him.