'I started synthetic drugs': Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan's candid confessions

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 11, 2023 | 04:09 pm 3 min read

Dhyan Sreenivasan opens up about his journey through addiction and recovery

Mollywood actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, who will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna, has consistently been candid in his promotional interviews. Recently, during an interaction with Manorama News, the actor talked about his past struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism during his college years. The star revealed that his family, during that time, feared he would never recover from those destructive habits.

Why does this story matter?

In recent times, the topic of substance use in the Malayalam film industry has captured major headlines. Earlier this year, Mollywood actor Tini Tom shared an experience of working with an actor whom he suspected to be a drug addict. Tom also mentioned that he and his wife have decided to keep their son away from the industry due to these concerns. In response, Sreenivasan had refuted Tom's claims that the drug problem was solely rampant in Mollywood.

'Cinema is now a rehabilitation phase for me...'

The actor shared that he was deeply immersed in synthetic drugs during his college years, particularly "between the ages of 19 and 21." His decision to quit was spurred by the alarming health issues that began to plague some of his friends. Sreenivasan shared, "Cinema is now a rehabilitation phase for me to stay away from drugs and regain my health. Now, I am doing every project that comes my way so that I will always be occupied."

Sreenivasan abused his father under the influence of drugs

Sreenivasan recounted the incidents that happened during his college years and shared that his addiction to drugs almost ruined his career, college life, friendships, and family relationships. He admitted to abusing his director father Sreenivasan, and stated, "I was even ousted from my house," further elaborating that "he had no memory of that incident." "When I came to my senses, my driver told me about the incident," the actor explained.

Sreenivasan overcame his addiction through fatherhood

The Jailer actor revealed that his marriage and the birth of his daughter played a crucial role in helping him overcome his addiction. "Now, I am clean and haven't used it for the last few years. I was able to resist these drugs and substances even when I visited the Tomorrowland music festival in Europe, where the drugs keep flowing," the actor said.

Meanwhile, here's more about Sreenivasan's 'Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna'

Sreenivasan's upcoming release, Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna, is a romantic comedy-drama directed by debutants Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora. Slated to hit theaters on September 15, the film is reportedly going to evoke the feel of vintage Malayalam comedies like Mohanlal's 1989 Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal.

