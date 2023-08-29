Kit Young joins 'Alien' series; production halted amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Entertainment

Kit Young joins 'Alien' series; production halted amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 12:59 pm 2 min read

Kit Young joins 'Alien' cast

Kit Young, best known for his role as Jesper Fahey in Netflix's Shadow and Bone has joined the cast of FX's upcoming series titled Alien. Young is set to don the character of Tootles in Noah Hawley's prequel to the legendary Alien franchise. The main cast also features Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Adarsh Gourav.

Filming in Thailand has been halted

Filming in Thailand was recently halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and the cast dispersed for their other endeavors. However, as per Deadline, this halt was already planned, as the production schedule had been adjusted for the work stoppage. Reportedly, crew members are working and sets are being prepared so work can resume instantly once the strike is over.

More about the project

The SAG-AFTRA strike impacted Alien production, particularly affecting American actor Chandler, who is a union member. Despite this, filming continued for more than a month with the cast members who are Equity members. These performers risked being legally sued for contract breach if they walked off to support their American colleagues. Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer and the Alien series is set in a time before Sigourney Weaver's iconic character Ripley.

Share this timeline