Hollywood films that capture the essence of breakups and divorces

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 23, 2023 | 06:11 pm 2 min read

Aren't we all a little hopeless in love and suckers for happy endings when it comes to love stories? Hollywood has given us numerous rom-coms to feed our cravings. But, what about the pain and the complexities of emotions that come with their separation? Hollywood has some brilliant films that capture the essence of love, loss, and the vulnerability of parting ways, too.

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in the lead, the 2004 romantic sci-fi film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind narrates the story of a couple who chose to erase each other from their memories after their breakup by undergoing a procedure. With elements of sci-fi and psychological drama, the cult classic film explores the intricacies of love and memory.

'500 Days of Summer' (2009)

The 2009 American romantic comedy 500 Days of Summer, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel, centers on the male protagonist and his recollections of his failed love. After the girl he thinks is his soul mate dumps him, a hopeless romantic thinks back on their relationship to try to figure out what went wrong and how he could get her back.

'Blue Valentine' (2010)

Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling play a married couple in Blue Valentine, which jumps back and forth in time between their beginnings and their marriage's disintegration years later. The film takes you through love, disappointment, and everything in between. Both the lead actors were nominated for Golden Globe Awards for their performance in the film. Williams also received an Academy Award nomination.

'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

The 2017 award-winning coming-of-age romantic film Call Me By Your Name stars Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, and Michael Stuhlbarg, among others. Set in 1980s Italy, it follows a 17-year-old boy falling in love with a 24-year-old doctoral student assistant to the former's father, an archaeological professor. The film captures the beauty of the first summer romance and the eventual bittersweet pain of letting go.

'Mariage Story' (2019)

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver received Oscar nominations for their powerful and raw performance in the 2019 drama Marriage Story directed by Noah Baumbach. They portray the role of a married couple constantly fighting and going through a divorce. The film showcases resilience and understanding that co-exist with the pain, vulnerability, and shattering of shared dreams in a broken relationship.

