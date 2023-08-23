Andrew Tate accused of coercing women; graphic allegations surface

Entertainment

Andrew Tate accused of coercing women; graphic allegations surface

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 23, 2023 | 05:52 pm 3 min read

Andrew Tate and his brother are facing serious charges in Romania, including that of rape

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been in the headlines but for the wrong reasons. Ahead of the rape and human trafficking trial, prosecution's evidence that Tate coerced women into sexual activities has emerged, as reported by BBC. Tate and his brother, Tristan, are facing allegations of human trafficking in Romania. They are also accused of forming a criminal group with two more people.

Why does this story matter?

Reportedly, horrific graphical details have been mentioned in the hundreds of pages of testimony pages and transcripts of the case summary. Among these, there is also an allegation of sexual violence against a woman that left her with breast and eye injuries. There are also transcriptions of audio tapes of Tate's brother, where he could allegedly be heard saying he would "slave these bi****s."

Tate and his brother have denied all charges

Tate, who's also accused of rape, and his brother have denied the accusations leveled against them. Meanwhile, the messages that might have been recorded or written in English originally were later translated by the prosecutors in Romanian and then re-translated to English by the BBC. The 300-page testimony and the evidence which has reportedly been seen by BBC, share a glimpse into Tate's case.

Tate reportedly claimed adult content business's leadership

As per the reported testimony, Tate claimed the leadership of the business related to adult content through a text message, which is one of the things that has been produced in the case's summary. The prosecutors have reportedly claimed it to be a human trafficking ring. Tate and three others were formally framed by Romania's Organized Crime Unit in June for human trafficking.

Tate brothers allegedly misled victims through romantic intentions: Prosecution

Previously, the prosecutors, in a statement, claimed that the alleged victims were misled by the Tate brothers through romantic intentions before they (women) were transported to a house on Bucharest's outskirts. The women were allegedly sexually abused there, and forced to produce adult content by mental coercion and physical violence. Tate, during the indictment, reportedly said that he was hoping to be found innocent.

Accusers only paid certain sum produced from adult videos

Reportedly, the prosecutors have alleged that the access to the money which was coming from the pornographic content on the OnlyFans site was being controlled by Georgiana Naghel, one of the Romanian accused. It further alleged that Naghel would only pay a certain sum of the money to the women, without mentioning the total money they earned from the videos.

Details of transcriptions of messages allegedly sent by Tate

Among the many transcriptions of messages allegedly sent by Tate to one of the victims, the prosecution claimed he spoke of many things including marriage and love as well as a reference to rape and other insults. Another woman alleged he asked her to take her clothes off while wearing her shoes, and then, "slapped her across the face," further threatening to impregnate her.

Poll Do you think Andrew Tate will be acquitted in the case?

Yes 25.00% No 75.00% Poll is completed

Share this timeline