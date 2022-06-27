India

Uttarakhand: Woman, six-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car in Roorkee

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 27, 2022, 06:27 pm 3 min read

Police said the mother-daughter duo was admitted to Roorkee Civil Hospital and their medical examination confirmed rape.

In yet another horrifying case of sexual assault in India, a woman and her six-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped in a moving car by a man, who offered her a lift, and his friends. The shocking incident occurred in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. According to the police, the woman was returning home late at night from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim pilgrimage site.

Fact Accused offered the duo lift on Kaliyar-Roorkee road

The police said the incident occurred on Friday night when the mother and her minor daughter took a rickshaw from Piran Kaliyar to Roorkee. Then, the accused, named Sonu, reportedly offered them a ride on the Kaliyar-Roorkee road. Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural), Pramendra Doval, said Sonu's friends were already in the car. Later, they gang-raped the duo and dumped them near a canal.

Crime against women Incident occurred at around 10:30 pm

"The accused gang-raped the girl before leaving the mother-daughter duo in a secluded place near the Ganga Canal stretch and fled in the car," an officer stated, requesting anonymity. The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm and the cops were informed about it an hour later. Meanwhile, another anonymous police officer claimed the mother begs for a living and resides in a shelter home.

Details What is the condition of the victims?

"The minor has been admitted to Roorkee Civil Hospital, where she is stated to be out of danger," stated Doval. "The girl's mother is in a state of shock and could not reveal the number of accused involved in the offense," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Yogender Singh Rawat. Meanwhile, the police stated that the duo's medical examination also confirmed rape.

Police Civil Lines Police Station in Roorkee has filed case

Though the mother couldn't determine the exact number of men involved, she identified the driver as Sonu, said the police. She managed to reach Roorkee's Civil Lines Police Station after the incident to file a complaint. The police station filed a case under IPC Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unidentified individuals.

Quote 'Our hunt is on to nab the culprits': SP

"Our hunt is on to nab the culprits. CCTV footages are being scrutinized and vehicular checking at checkpoints is being done," stated SP Doval. "The mother is not in a state to recollect the incident. She has just named one known person. Our priority is to nab the main perpetrator," stated SP Rawat. The police haven't been able to trace the culprits until now.