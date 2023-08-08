Hollywood celebrities who announced splits in 2023

Hollywood celebrities who announced splits in 2023

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 08, 2023

Hollywood couple break ups in 2023

From power couples to long-standing relationships, the complexities of connections often make way to splitting up and divorces, some too soon while others take years. The year 2023 witnessed several Hollywood celebrities parting ways, some amicably while some were bitter, public, and messy. Though they "ran their course" and "stood the test of time" and glamor, in the end, these relationships met their end.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes, August 2023

One Tree Hill actor Sophia Bush filed for a divorce from actor Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage in August 2023. "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. However, they continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, July 2023

After seven years of marriage, The Modern Family actor Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in July. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the couple told Page Six.

Billy Porter and Adam Smith, July 2023

Pose actor Billy Porter announced that he was separating from his six years of marriage with Adam Smith. They first met in 2009 and got married in December 2017. Porter's representative told PEOPLE, "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter."

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman, July 2023

The relationship between model Bella Hadid and art director Marc Kalman had "run its course" as they reportedly split in July 2023 after two years of togetherness. "They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame," a source told Daily Mail.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, April 2023

After dating in secret for allegedly six years, the split between singer and songwriter Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn came to light in April 2023. "The relationship had just run its course," sources told ET which revealed that the breakup was amicable. It's speculated that the duo began dating in late 2016 and was reportedly spotted hand in hand in September 2018.

