Written by Aikantik Bag August 03, 2023 | 11:26 am 1 min read

'Oppenheimer' box office collection

Christopher Nolan has a huge fan base in India and once again it has been proved with Oppenheimer. The biopic has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark in India and has been quite steady at the global box office. The movie has received great reviews from critics and it is touted to be Nolan's career-best directorial so far.

'Oppenheimer' is on a different high

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film earned Rs. 2.6 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 100.3 crore in India. At the global level, it is aiming for the $500M mark. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among others. The movie will earn more in the coming weekend.

