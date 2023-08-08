Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall dies: His life, career, relationships

August 08, 2023

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall were in a relationship since 2015

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock's longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall passed away on Saturday (August 5) at the age of 57. He was battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) for the past three years, and died "peacefully," confirmed his family in a statement to Page Six recently. Randall had kept details of his battle with the rare neurological disease private, said his family.

The family issued a statement on his passing away

Randall's family thanked the medical team who took care of him during his battle with ALS. In their statement to Page Six, the family said, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Who was Randall, and what was his profession?

Randall was a professional photographer. He also ran a company under the name of Bryan Randall Photography. His work primarily focused on outdoor photography shoots and children's portraits. But before becoming a photographer, Randall was in the modeling industry. He did campaigns for labels such as Hugo Boss and Yves Saint Laurent and had also done cover shoots for fashion magazines.

A look at Bullock and Randall's relationship

The model-turned-photographer was Bullock's boyfriend of eight years. They started dating in 2015 and were together till the time of his death. They met in January 2015 at her son Louis's birthday party which was photographed by him. They started dating a few months after that and gave their first public appearance together during Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding.

More about Randall

Originally from Portland, Randall studied briefly at Anthony Meindl's Actor Workshop, a drama school in Los Angeles. Randall also had a daughter from his previous relationship, named Skylar, though it is not known if he was married before or not. Apart from Bullock, Randall had also dated Young and the Restless actor Kristoff St. John's daughter, singer and songwriter Paris St. John.

