Michael Jackson's sexual assault lawsuit might be revived

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 26, 2023 | 06:50 pm 2 min read

Michael Jackson sexual assault lawsuit set to be revived

A California appeals court will reportedly consider the revival of two sexual assault cases by two men against late American singer Michael Jackson on Wednesday (per PDT). The court restored the cases following a new California law that temporarily expanded the scope of sexual abuse cases and will most likely revive them, sending the cases back to a lower court for trial.

Why does this story matter?

The singer, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist, known as the "King of Pop" and one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th century, died at the age of 51 after a four-decade-long starry career. Two men sued Jackson-owned corporations MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., accusing Jackson of sexual assault during their childhood and the companies' failure to protect them as children.

Where did it all begin?

Following Jackson's death in 2009, Wade Robson and James Safechuck filed separate lawsuits against the singer in 2013 and 2014, respectively, accusing Jackson of sexual abuse. They also shared their stories in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. Both of them accused Jackson of sexually assaulting them for years throughout their childhood when they worked closely with him.

Robson's accusations

Robson, a 40-year-old choreographer, first met Jackson when he was 5. He appeared in several of Jackson's music videos and recorded music on his label. He alleged that the singer molested him for as long as seven years. He mentioned that Jackson's employees of two corporations were responsible for his protection the same way Boy Scouts or school protect their children from their leaders.

Safechuck's accusations

Separately, 45-year-old Safechuck said in his lawsuit that he met Jackson when he was nine. They met for the filming of a Pepsi commercial and Jackson often called him and lavished him with gifts leading to a series of sexual abuse incidents. However, Jackson's estate denied the accusations and claimed that both testified at Jackson's 2005 criminal trial that they had not been abused.

What's the current status of the lawsuit?

The Superior Court dismissed the lawsuits in 2021 after finding that the two corporations and their employees had no obligation to defend Robson and Safechuck from Jackson. The claims have already been recovered from a 2017 dismissal by the court where the statute of limitations had passed. On Wednesday, Jackson's estate will try to persuade the appeals court to change its mind.

