Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin tied the knot

After a month of their engagement, American actor Dylan Sprouse and Hungarian model Barbara Palvin tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hungary recently. The pictures from the wedding are making rounds on social media. Reportedly, the couple got married over the weekend in Budapest. Fans are very excited with the news of their favorite celebrity couple exchanging vows.

More about the ceremony

The photos reveal Palvin donning a white corset-style wedding gown complemented by a diamond choker. Whereas, Sprouse wore a trademark black suit with a white shirt. The duo was seen walking down a church after the ceremony. They started dating eight months after their first meeting. The goofy couple is loved for their roast-to-flirt ratio during interviews and other media interactions.

