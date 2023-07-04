Entertainment

Will we see Daniel Radcliffe in upcoming 'Harry Potter' series

Will we see Daniel Radcliffe in upcoming 'Harry Potter' series

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 02:10 pm 1 min read

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about featuring in 'Harry Potter' series

Daniel Radcliffe immortalized JK Rowling's titular character Harry Potter and Potterheads cannot think of anyone else playing the role. As HBO Max announced a decade-long reboot series, the original "Boy Who Lived" spoke about his potential return in the upcoming series. He stated that the chances are bleak as the makers are willing to make a fresh start to the series.

Radcliffe's take on the upcoming series

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Radcliffe said, "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere." Fans have mixed feelings about the reboot series.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline