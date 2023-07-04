Entertainment

Decoding Rekha's fashion through films

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 04, 2023 | 01:48 pm 2 min read

Rekha is loved not only for her films but also for her elegant fashion and her love for Kanjeevarams

The epitome of beauty, Rekha is one of the most gorgeous actors in Indian cinema. Even at 68, she puts every young actor to shame, especially when she makes an appearance in her patent Kanjeevaram sarees with dark maroon lips, the gajra hairdo, and thickly kohled eyes. We revisit some of her iconic films which are also famous for her fashion.

'Silsila'

Whether it was the stylish salwar suits or the satin sarees with mega sleeves, Rekha looked eternal in every single frame of Yash Chopra's iconic film Silsila. From being an unmarried woman in love with Amitabh Bachchan's character to becoming Sanjeev Kumar's character's wife, every single frame capturing Rekha reflects largely upon her beauty and style, apart from her acting of course.

'Khubsoorat'

Starring her and Rakesh Roshan, Rekha's apparels were as khubsoorat (beautiful) as the film. She donned a Nehru jacket on collared kurtas as well as stylish shirts and skirts. But more than anything else, it was the printed patterned sarees that made an impact on the audience. It also reflected upon the fashion that was prevalent in the late '70s and the early '80s.

'Umrao Jaan'

If there is one actor who has made every woman fall in love with Anarkalis, it is Rekha. Remember those shimmery-silk outfits she wore in Umrao Jaan? Who hasn't stopped in awe of those? The elegant outfits with a veil on her head and performing the graceful dance step, Rekha was a sight to behold in the movie.

'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

Every time someone mentions Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, the one image that pops up is of Rekha performing mujra in a bright pink Anarkali dress on the song Salaam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan. In the same movie but a different song (Wafa Jo Na Ki Toh), she wore a yellow saree sans accessories, and with minimal make-up. Despite the plain outfit, she looked beautiful nonetheless.

'Zubeidaa'

If there's one film that has rightly shown Rajput women in their traditional attire of poshaks, it's Zubeidaa. Costume designer Pia Benegal didn't only make Rekha and Karisma Kapoor wear poshaks with authentic Rajasthani jewelry, but they were also shown wearing classic chiffons. Rekha's appearance in the film particularly showed how a royal Rajput woman dresses to date.

