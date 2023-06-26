Entertainment

Arijit Singh's 'Pasoori Nu' is out; receives flak from netizens

Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 11:30 am 1 min read

'Pasoori Nu' is streaming on all platforms

Bollywood and its dependency on remakes have been a part of several debates for decades. From legends like RD Burman to contemporary composers like Pritam, the list is long. Now, Pasoori Nu has been released from the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha headlined by Kartik Aaryan. The original song, titled Pasoori was sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill on Coke Studio Season 14.

Netizens are not ready to let go of the original

Ever since reports emerged of the possible remake, netizens took to social media and expressed their disgust. Earlier, the makers released the song teaser and it did not go well with fans. Arijit Singh crooned the remake and does well but lacks the feel Sethi brought to the chart-busting number. The Sameer Vidwans directorial also stars Kiara Advani and will premiere on June 29.

