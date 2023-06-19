Entertainment

'Adipurush' row: After Kathmandu, Pokhara bans screening of Indian films

Written by Aikantik Bag June 19, 2023 | 12:31 pm 1 min read

Pokhara bans screening of Indian films

Om Raut's Adipurush is in a soup. The magnum opus is facing flaks left and right. The film's release was stalled in Nepal after the viewers objected to a dialogue that claimed Janaki was India's daughter. Incidentally, she's believed to have been born in Janakpur, Nepal. Reports are rife that Pokhara has enforced a ban on screening Indian films. Earlier, Kathmandu did the same.

A big market for Indian films closes

Interestingly, Indian films are a rage in our neighboring country Nepal and this is a huge setback. Recently, the makers announced that they will amend some of the dialogues and a new version will be screened this week. The Prabhas-headlined film opened to negative reviews but has been minting well at the box office. The cast includes Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

