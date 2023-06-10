Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War': Filming for last leg begins

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 10, 2023, 10:37 pm 2 min read

'The Vaccine War' was announced in November 2022 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@vivekagnihotri)

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of his next film, titled The Vaccine War. Now, the upcoming movie has entered its last phase of shooting, announced the filmmaker on Saturday (June 10). Agnihotri took to social media to share glimpses from the film's sets, announcing that shooting for the last schedule of the film has now begun.

Why does this story matter?

Months after the success of The Kashmir Files, which was released in March 2022, Agnihotri announced his next project. He shared the news through his Twitter handle on November 10. The shooting for The Vaccine War began last year on December 14. "Happy to inform that the shooting of #TheVaccineWar began yesterday with Saraswati Vandana," he wrote while sharing a video from the puja.

Nana Patekar to play the lead

The Vaccine War will feature Nana Patekar in the lead. According to recent reports, Patekar, who was last seen in Tadka, was the only choice for the protagonist that came to the mind of the makers. Apart from Patekar, Kannada actor Sapthami Gowda, best known for her role in Kantara, will also be seen in an important role.

Behind-the-scene pictures of 'The Vaccine War'

Not Independence Day, film to now release on Dussehra

Previously, The Vaccine War was slated for a theatrical release on Independence Day in August 2023. However, recently, the makers have reportedly changed its release date. It will now be released in theaters on the occasion of Dussehra. The film is slated to release in a total of 11 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Malayalam, among others.

What's the film based on?

Although Agnihotri has not revealed much about the film's plot, it will revolve around how India developed its vaccine against COVID-19. The film is also being made as a tribute to all the health workers, doctors, medical fraternity, and scientists who helped in India's war against the pandemic. Directed by Agnitori, the film is co-produced by his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi.

