Manoj Tiwari slams Naseeruddin Shah's take on 'The Kerala Story'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 01:31 pm 1 min read

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most celebrated actors in India and he is also known for his honest opinions. Recently, at an event, Shah critiqued The Kerala Story and called it a part of a "dangerous trend." Now actor-singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has slammed the veteran actor's opinion on the recently released film which revolves around religious conversion in Kerala.

Tiwari's response to Shah's comments

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Tiwari said, "He is a good actor but his intent is not right." "The way he has identified himself, it is not good as an Indian and as a human being." Tiwari is an MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has supported the Sudipto Sen directorial. However, this movie has divided the house.

What had Shah said exactly?

Earlier, Shah said, "Worthwhile films like Bheed, Afwaah, Faraaz, all three collapsed. Nobody went to see them, but people are flocking to see The Kerala Story, which I have not seen, and I don't intend to see it as I have read enough about it." He also compared this trend of right-wing pandering films working at box office with the Nazi regime in Germany.