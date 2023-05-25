Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'IB71' is likely to crash this weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag May 25, 2023, 11:15 am 1 min read

IB71 is performing okayish at the box office. The film had expectations from fans as Vidyut Jammwal is known for his action and this film is in his comfort zone. The period drama received negative reviews from critics and the film's box office collection has not improved either. A very crucial weekend lies ahead for the film.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 47 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, the action period drama earned Rs. 15.83 crore. The film is helmed by Sankalp Reddy and is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The cast also includes veterans Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. The film marks Jammwal's debut as a producer.

