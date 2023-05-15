Entertainment

Box office: 'IB71' grows over the weekend

Vidyut Jammwal is known for his sleek action and is creating his niche over the years. His current release IB71 had a decent start and the growth was consistent over the weekend. The action entertainer did not receive a good response from critics. At the box office, the film is receiving steady competition from Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story.

Making a mark amidst steady competition

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action period drama earned Rs. 3.2 crore (early estimates) on Sunday, which is an increase from Saturday's Rs. 2.51 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 7.38 crore. The film is helmed by Sankalp Reddy and is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The cast includes Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil. The film marks Jammwal's debut as a producer.

