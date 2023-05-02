Entertainment

Box office: Tough week lies ahead for Jeet's 'Chengiz'

Box office: Tough week lies ahead for Jeet's 'Chengiz'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 02, 2023, 11:10 am 1 min read

'Chengiz' box office collections

Bengali cinema's superstar Jeet has been riding the wave of success. The actor is perhaps the only one in the current generation to do back-to-back commercial films. His recent release Chengiz was well received by the viewers and received mixed reviews from critics. This film also marks the first pan-India and simultaneous Hindi release of a Bengali film.

Aiming the Rs. 5 crore mark

As per Indian Paper Ink, the gangster drama raked in Rs. 10 lakh (early estimates) on Monday, which is a slight drop from Sunday's Rs. 14 lakh. Overall, it earned Rs. 3.69 crore. The film is helmed by Rajesh Ganguly and the story is penned by Neeraj Pandey. The cast includes Susmita Chatterjee, Rohit Roy, and Shataf Figar, among others.

Twitter Post