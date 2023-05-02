Entertainment

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' clinches its throne

Written by Aikantik Bag May 02, 2023, 11:01 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collections

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II is on a roll! The period drama received rave reviews from critics and is performing great at the box office. It has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in four days. This was a passion project for Tamil cinema for many decades and it is Ratnam who translated it on celluloid.

The film is here to stay and rule

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the historical drama raked in Rs. 24.52 crore, taking the overall to Rs. 105.02 crore. Considering a Monday, this is a huge collection. The ensemble cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, "Chiyaan" Vikram, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, among others. The visual spectacle is cranked by Ravi Varman and the music is helmed by AR Rahman.

