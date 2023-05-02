Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' not performing up to expectations

Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' not performing up to expectations

Written by Aikantik Bag May 02, 2023, 10:12 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office collection

Salman Khan has been the poster boy of commercial cinema. The superstar has delivered back-to-back blockbusters in the last decade and ever since the pandemic, his career has gone through crests and troughs. His recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office but is not performing up to expectations.

Collections show a massive drop

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the masala entertainer earned Rs. 2.5 crore (early estimates). Overall, it earned Rs. 102.65 crore. The Farhad Samji directorial received negative reviews from critics. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Vijender Singh, among others. Ram Charan appears in a cameo. It is facing competition from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Twitter Post