What's common among Salman Khan's box office successes

Exploring the common denominators across Salman Khan's box office successes

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has entered the Rs. 100cr club. Khan has become the reigning king of the box office and 15 of his movies are already in this club: Ready, Dabangg series, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, and Bharat. How does he do it?

Action sequences are the number one priority in his movies

The action in Khan's movies usually doesn't pass the critics' checkpoint, but these action sequences work exceptionally well in mass belts, resulting in resounding box office success. From beating up multiple men in one go to fighting his nemeses in cars or metros, there is no dearth of high-voltage action in Bhaijaan's films. It acts as a crowd-puller and takes his projects notches higher.

Audiences love a sweet love story!

Khan has repeatedly maintained that the love stories in his movies will always be "clean" and worth watching with one's family. Perhaps that is another reason why family audiences flock to the theaters to watch his films, and the love stories in films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bodyguard, and even KKBKKJ (despite Khan's bewildering age gap with Pooja Hegde) impresses the audience.

The films are ripe with patriotic themes, too

What's a Khan film without a dash of patriotism? The majority of his movies are built on the central premise of conquering the odds for the greater good—examples include the Tiger series (fighting for the nation), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (religious harmony), and Jai Ho (importance of compassion and generosity). Even KKBKKJ has a nationalist dialogue, "Is desh ki janta me hai bada dum, Vande matram."

Movies' music also contributes monumentally

The contribution of a film's soundtrack toward its overall success cannot be overstated and this stands true for the aforementioned movies as well. Be it the iconic Hud Hud Dabangg that captures Chulbul Pandey's persona or Mashallah which has become the Tiger franchise's anthem, these films teem with some evergreen soundtracks that are often stitched together seamlessly into the central narrative.

