With Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ,' these actors are marking Bollywood debut

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 16, 2023, 05:07 pm 2 min read

It's going to be a massive celebration this Eid for Salman Khan's fans, as his family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Friday (April 21). Directed by Farhad Samji, it co-stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill. Moreover, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar will make their Bollywood debuts with KKBKKJ.

Bigg Boss 13 participant and singer-actor Gill has been particularly close to Khan since her BB days. Hence, it is unsurprising that Gill will be making her way into Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her fans are elated, too, and have been trending "Shehnaaz's Bollywood Entry" on Twitter (over 265K tweets so far) to commemorate the same.

Tiwari is the daughter of popular television actor and Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari. She shot to acclaim with her song Bijlee Bijlee (2021), sung by and co-starring Harrdy Sandhu. She is also known for her social media presence and currently has 3.5M followers on Instagram. Notably, Tiwari was earlier an assistant director on Mahesh Manjrekar's Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth (2021).

Bhatnagar, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film along with the rest of the KKBKKJ cast, hails from Bhopal and was one of the finalists of Femina Miss India in 2017. She has reportedly shot advertisements for OPPO and Cadbury, among other brands, and is also a trained Kathak dancer. Bhatnagar also has a master's degree in fashion management.

The trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 10, and it looks like an out-and-out Khan entertainer with a focus on action, comedy, and romance. KKBKKJ marks Venkatesh Daggubati's Bollywood comeback after 25 years. Telugu actor Ram Charan, Tajik singer and BB16 contestant Abdu Rozik, and social media personality Just Sul have also been roped in for special appearances.