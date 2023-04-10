Entertainment

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan trailer: Salman Khan promises mass 'masala' entertainment this Eid

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 10, 2023, 06:40 pm 2 min read

It's finally here! The trailer of Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. Directed by Farhad Samji, it has been bankrolled by the production house Salman Khan Films. The movie is heading toward a theatrical release on April 21, which coincides with the festival of Eid—a release slot Khan has dominated for years. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

KKBKKJ was initially overwhelmed by delays and also encountered cast walkouts and creative disagreements amongst the makers, among some other problems.

However, things are finally on the right track, with the soundtrack and the teaser creating the required hype for the multistarrer.

Moreover, it'll be interesting to see if Khan's stardom can help it cross the Rs. 50cr mark on the opening day.

The trailer is a cocktail of romance, action, and humor

The trailer, over three minutes, offers everything you would expect out of a quintessential Khan film! There is romance, music, dance, humor, and of course, a lot of action. It focuses on Khan's romance with Hegde and his heroics against the villains who try to plot his downfall. The film will likely click the best with mass audiences, which has always been Khan's homeground.

Meet the large cast ensemble of 'KKBKKJ'

KKBKKJ marks Venkatesh Daggubati's Bollywood comeback after 25 years and Punjabi singer-actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's Hindi film debut. Actor Siddharth Nigam, dancer-actor-presenter Raghav Juyal, and singer-actor Jassie Gill are also part of the cast. Telugu actor Ram Charan, Tajik singer and BB 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, and social media personality Just Sul have also been roped in for special appearances.

After 'KKBKKJ,' we'll see Khan in 'Tiger 3'

After KKBKKJ, Khan will be seen in Yash Raj Films's Tiger 3, which will release on Diwali 2023 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It is a part of YRF's spy universe and co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Maneesh Sharma has directed it. Khan will also be collaborating with his friend and director Sooraj Barjatya for Prem Ki Shaadi.