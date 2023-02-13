Entertainment

MC Stan wins 'Bigg Boss 16'; check other major highlights

MC Stan wins 'Bigg Boss 16'; check other major highlights

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 13, 2023, 10:47 am 2 min read

MC Stan became the winner of 'Bigg Boss 16'!

The 16th season of India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss culminated on Sunday (February 12) amidst much glitz and glamor. MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam made it to the top five, with MC Stan eventually lifting the trophy. If you missed watching the telecast, here's a quick roundup of what transpired on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Thakare was the first runner-up, Chahar Choudhary was the second

Along with the coveted trophy, MC Stan also took home a cash prize of Rs. 31.8 lakh. That's not all. He has also been gifted a luxurious Hyundai Grand i10 Nios! On the other hand, Thakare finished as the first runner-up, followed by Chahar Choudhary. This is the second time Thakare was locked inside BB's house. Previously, he had participated in BB Marathi 2.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel graced the 'BB' stage

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel—who are currently gearing up for the release of Gadar 2—also graced the Bigg Boss stage to promote their upcoming film. It's a sequel to their action-drama film Gadar and is heading toward release on August 11. While Patel recreated a moment from her Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with former contestant Gautam Vig, Deol indulged in funny banter with Khan.

'KKBKKJ's first song was also released during the finale

As promised, superstar Khan also launched Naiyo Lagda during the Bigg Boss finale, featuring him and Pooja Hegde. It is the first song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and came out around 10:30pm. Shot in Leh and Ladakh, it has been sung by Shabbir Ahmed, Kamaal Khan, and Palak Mucchal, and composed by Khan's frequent collaborator Himesh Reshammiya.

Khan had his own fun with Bhanot and Ankit Gupta

As is the case each season, Khan didn't leave a chance to pull the contestants' legs even during the final episode! While Bhanot was his target for his "overacting" and "fake love-angle" with former contestant and actor Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta was also pulled up for his "habit of talking a lot," with Khan even taking a subtle dig at Gupta's post-elimination interviews.