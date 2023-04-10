Entertainment

Fans rejoice over K-pop group IVE's album 'I've IVE'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 10, 2023, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Girl group IVE's album 'I've IVE' is out! They have also released the music video for the title track 'I AM'

South Korean girl band IVE has released its full-length album I've IVE along with the music video for the title track, I AM. The band, which was formed in December 2021, comprises six members namely Gaeul, Rei, Liz, Leeseo, Yujin, and Wonyoung. In a short period, the band has amassed a legion of loyal fans who are now expressing their excitement on social media.

Why does this story matter?

In the past few years, the South Korean entertainment industry has made it to the global map, thanks to its music, films, and dramas.

Some of their most famous bands which have dominated international charts and changed the music landscape include BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, BIGBANG, TXT, and TWICE.

With the gradual rise in its popularity, IVE might as well be the next big thing!

The album was released on Monday afternoon

IVE's official Twitter account announced the release of the album and the music video on Monday afternoon (per IST). Along with announcing that the album and the music video are out, they also shared a small glimpse of the video. The one-minute-long clip shows the artists singing and dancing in a luxurious mansion, followed by a performance on the top of a plane!

Check out the video here

Fans can't stop listening to the song!

The aforementioned tweet has been retweeted over 22K times and liked over 38K times (at the time of writing). One fan wrote, "Hits after hits this is so good!" while another said, "Ate, mothered, devoured, and left no crumbs." Several fans have already termed it the "song of the year," "a banger," and "the definition of a true masterpiece with all the right elements."

Check out a fan's excited reaction here

Learn more about the band and the album

The group was formed by Starship Entertainment and debuted with the single album Eleven in December 2021. They further gained prominence with songs such as Love Dive and After Like. I've Ive is a collection of 11 tracks: Blue Blood, Kitsch, I Am, Lips, Heroine, Mine, Hypnosis, Not Your Girl, Next Page, Cherish, and Shine With Me. All the songs are available on Spotify.