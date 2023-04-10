Entertainment

Who was Julián Figueroa, Mexican singer-songwriter who died at 27

All about Mexican singer-actor Julián Figueroa who died at 27

Julián Figueroa, singer-songwriter and the son of world-renowned Mexican singer Joan Sebastian died on Sunday night. He was 27. Figueroa, who has been making waves in the Latin music industry, was found dead in his home in Mexico, as reported by ANDI—the guild for performers in Mexico. The cause of his sudden and unfortunate demise has not been revealed. May he rest in peace.

Know about his early life

Figueroa was born to famous parents who are well-known in the music industry. His father was a multiple Grammy Award winner, while his mother, Maribel Guardia, is a popular singer, actor, and television personality. Growing up surrounded by music, Figueroa began playing guitar at a young age. In several interviews, he cited his father as a major influence on his music.

Figueroa portrayed his father in miniseries 'Por Siempre Joan Sebastian'

In 2016, Univision announced a biographical miniseries titled Por Siempre Joan Sebastian on Figueroa's father Sebastian, who died in 2015. José Manuel Figueroa, the eldest brother of Figueroa, played the role of their father. The series explored the late legendary singer's humble beginnings in Juliantla to eventually becoming "El Rey del Jaripeo." Notably, Figueroa portrayed his father in his adolescent years.

Figueroa's last Instagram post was about his father

With around 489K followers on Instagram, Figueroa enjoyed massive popularity. Apparently, his last post was shared on April 8, which was dedicated to his late father. He posted a photo accompanied by the caption that read, "How slowly 8 years have passed since the day you left. Fans acclaim, 'Long live the People's Poet,' but I don't care, I just want my father."

Take a look at his Instagram post

Career and collaborations

As a well-known child of celebrity parents, he figured out his path early in his career and made waves in the music industry. Some of his highly acclaimed albums include Julián Figueroa y su banda. Apart from this, he showed his acting prowess in Mi Camino Es Amarte. He was married to singer Imelda Garza Tuñón, and the couple was blessed with a son.