K-pop stars PSY, J-Hope have achieved this remarkable feat

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 14, 2023, 02:23 pm 2 min read

With catchy tunes, unique beats, and colorful videos, K-pop music has certainly taken over the world and subsequently experienced a surge in popularity in recent years. Recently, PSY (Park Jae-sang) and BTS member J-Hope have scripted history by becoming the K-pop soloists with the most entries in Billboard Hot 100 history. Here's a look at their hit songs that led to this impressive milestone.

J-Hope's 'On the Street' grabbed 60th spot on Billboard's list

J-Hope dropped his digital single On the Street on March 3, which also featured American rapper and producer J Cole. Within a few days of its release, the song became a massive hit and earned the K-pop star an entry to Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Besides this achievement, the monumental single has also led to J-Hope's highest-ever solo entry on the Hot 100 chart!

Earlier, J-Hope cracked UK Top 40 with 'On the Street'

With over 21M views on YouTube, the song was quick to please the audience and became a global favorite in no time! J-Hope's new single also managed to crack the UK Top 40 chart and debuted at number 37. It is pertinent to note that it is the first time for any BTS member to appear in the top tier of the UK list.

PSY returned to Billboard after seven years with 'That That'

PSY is a name that needs no introduction! His song Gangnam Style ruled the internet, breaking all records on the biggest music charts. Along with J-Hope, PSY also made history by being a K-pop soloist with the most entries on Billboard's Top 100. In May 2022, PSY collaborated with BTS's Suga for his ninth album That That which took the internet by storm.

J-Hope's 'On the Street' song was a gift to fans

On the Street is considered as J-Hope's finest composition to date, due to its impeccable rap by J Cole and intricate details about the singer's accomplishments in the lyrics. To note, the song was released as a personal gift to his ARMYs (fans). Meanwhile, J-Hope has initiated the enlistment process for mandatory military service. Last year, BTS's eldest member Jin departed for his service.