'Doctor Slump': 'The Heirs' costars Park Shin-hye, Park Hyung-sik reunite

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Mar 14, 2023, 01:55 pm 1 min read

Upcoming K-drama 'Doctor Slump's cast revealed

Rumors are rife that the cast of the upcoming South Korean romcom Doctor Slump has been locked. Actors Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye will be reuniting after 10 years in this after they shared the screen in the hit K-drama The Heirs. Further, actors Yoon Bak and Gong Sung-ha will be joining the cast. This drama will be directed by Oh Hyun-jong.

Here's the summary of the drama

The show revolves around the lives of a doctor duo who tries to revive their lives after falling into a slump and how these two arch-rivals become each other's saviors during this tough phase. As per Soompi, Hyung-sik said, "I am both nervous and excited because it's my first romcom in a while." He said that he was excited to meet Shin-hye, too.

